Wontumi has asked Bawumia to reject Napo as running mate – Dr Amoako Baah alleges

Dr. Richard Baah Amoako, a former head of the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has alleged that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi is obstructing in the selection of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate.

According to Dr. Amoako Baah, Wontumi is allegedly blocking Dr Bawumia’s decision to nominate energy minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh also known as Napo to partner with him in the 2024 presidential race.



The accusations were made during an appearance on the Pae Muka show on Onua TV on Thursday, January 4, 2024.



“Bawumia said he needed more time to get the leader, the party gave him more time and I don’t know if he is done with his work. When it came that he wanted to appoint Napo, Wontumi said he wouldn’t agree, so it has become a big issue.



“So, unless we ask Wontumi to tell us why, so far, what I have heard is that he says he won’t agree and support that, he wants somebody else and now he is the Ashanti regional chairman, so when he says something, it has to be respected…this is what is going on, the chaos has become worse,” he said.



