Wontumi is the ‘devil’ destroying our party – Former NPP MP

Former Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Edward Ennin, has attacked the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on October 13, 2023, the former lawmaker accused Chairman Wontumi of undermining the NPP and alleged that his actions reflect that of the devil, causing harm to the party's image and unity.



Ennin's accusations come on the heels of recent political developments within the party, including the resignation of Alan Kyerematen, who has since become an independent presidential aspirant for the 2024 elections.



According to Ennin, Wontumi's comments and behavior have been particularly provocative and detrimental to the NPP's interests.



"When you are talking about evil people who are destroying the party and having others supporting him, Wontumi is number one. Yes, Wontumi has become the devil. I am telling you because all the traits of the devil are what some people are portraying on the earth,” he said.



He added, “When Alan resigned just look at the kind of things that he said about him, he irritates and provokes people, yet he is nobody, it is just that NPP is in power and he has gotten contracts and money.”

The former MP also insinuated that Wontumi's behavior might be influenced by his access to contracts and financial gains due to the NPP's position in power.



Alan Kyerematen officially resigned from the party following his participation in the super delegates' elections. Kyerematen, who was a key figure within the NPP, found himself placed behind Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Dr Mahamudu in the election results.



He cited reasons of unfairness and alleged intimidation against his agents.



However, party leaders, including national chairman Stephen Ntim, and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, are keen on initiating discussions with Kyerematen to persuade him to reconsider his decision and return to the NPP.





AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



On #SayItLoud, Etsey Atisu interviews Kwaku Kwarteng, who has been living with kidney failure for the past 8 years:



