Wontumi must be called to order - Tema West NPP constituency chairman

Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi)

Source: Nana Dogbe, Contributor

Kwasi Poku Bosompem, the NPP constituency chairman in Tema West, has criticized Chairman Wontumi, also known as Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, for his aggressive stance towards prominent figures within the party and government.

Bosompem, speaking on Ahotor FM's breakfast show, "Ade Kyi Mu Nsem," hosted by Citizen Kofi Owusu, expressed concerns about Chairman Wontumi's behavior, describing him as arrogant and notorious for making unchecked public statements against key party members.



The criticism comes in response to verbal attacks from Chairman Wontumi, particularly aimed at Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, who recently left the NPP to form his own political party for the 2024 general elections.



Boasiako, in a media interview, accused Kyeremanten of doing a disservice to the NPP and claimed that selfish individuals within the party manipulated him.

Tema West's Constituency Chairman deemed these attacks unwarranted and called on party officials to address Chairman Wontumi's behavior and bring him to order. He also expressed concern about the treatment of Alan Kyeremanten within the party, which ultimately led to his resignation.



Alan Kyeremanten, a former minister of trade and industry, and an ambassador to the United States, has had a history of involvement with the NPP and his decision to contest the 2024 elections with a new party, the "Movement For Change," has garnered mixed reactions from the public and political experts.