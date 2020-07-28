General News

Wontumi pledges 1,000 bags of cement for refurbishment of Asomdwee park

Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Bosiako has pledged to give a thousand bags of cement to support the refurbishment of Asomdwee park, the resting place of the late president John Evans Atta Mills.

Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly called made this plegde after Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho wept on air Tuesday on Wontumi TV while commenting on the refurbishment of the park.



In a way to share in his grief, Wontumi said: “Koku, I’ll send you 1,000 bags of cement today”.



Despite Wontumi’s contribution, Koku Anyidoho pleaded with all Ghanaians to help provide building materials for the renovation of the burial grounds of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



He said, "Every contractor, every benevolent person should donate cement, blocks and other building materials towards the redevelopment of the Asomdwee park.”

The unified work, Mr Anyidoho said will add to the glory of the nation.



During the 8th anniversary remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony of the demise of the late president organised by the Atta Mills Institute on Friday, July 25, 2020, sod was cut for the commencement of work on the burial grounds.



The redevelopment project will be funded by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.