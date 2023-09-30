Wontumi’s memo waters down Ken’s ‘Showdown’ Walk

Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Region on the early hours of Saturday, 30th September, 2023, finally experienced the much-talked-about and publicised “Showdown Walk” of Ken Agyapong.

It was anticipated that the people would turn up in their numbers to demonstrate their support for the presidential ambition of the Assin Central lawmaker. In sharp contrast to this expectation, was an abysmal showing as the people in the region clearly showed a lack of interest in the pro-Ken Agyapong health walk.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, affectionately known as “Chairman Wontumi”, on Tuesday, 26th September 2023, issued a memo directing the removal of items branded in the name of Alan Kyerematen who had resigned from the party the day before.

This memo and the conversation it triggered have somewhat given the people of the region a clearer direction as far as who is the clear favourite for the November 4 presidential primary. Judging from the commentaries in the media space and the public, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s position as the favourite has been overwhelmingly affirmed. It is, therefore, not surprising that the people of the party’s stronghold showed no interest in the showdown walk.



The ruling New Patriotic Party will on the 4th November 2023, elect their flagbearer for the 2024 Presidential Elections. The Vice President is expected to win massively.