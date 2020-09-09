Politics

Wontumi says NDC’s manifesto is Tracey Boakye and Mzbel’s will

Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has shared his thoughts on the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto.

Speaking in an interview, he described NDC’s manifesto as a will written to comfort actress Tracey Boakye and musician Mzbel.



Chairman Wontumi indicated that the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama wrote the manifesto with Tracey Boakye and Mzbel in mind adding that there was nothing to benefit Ghanaians from the document which the NDC launched at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).



According to him, the only people who will benefit from the manifesto are Tracey Boakye and Mzbel.

“The NDC manifesto is a will for Tracey Boakye and Mzbel. It is as empty as anything and there is nothing new in it. Everything that he (Mahama) was saying, President Nana Akufo-Addo is already doing it. The sad thing is that the will that he read, I didn’t see anything for his own wife Lordina Mahama,” Chairman Wontumi said.



Former President Mahama has been linked with Tracey Boakye and Mzbel in their feud.



The NDC yesterday launched its 2020 manifesto dubbed the ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more.’

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.