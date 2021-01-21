Wontumi shares how he is impacting Ghana’s politics with his theology background

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi, has said that he is content with the impact he has made in the political scene with his background in theological studies.

In an interview with YFM’s Rev. Erskine, he disclosed that after his secondary education in Prempeh College, he was enrolled in theology education where he learnt a lot about the nature of God, religion and religious beliefs.



He furthered that with this background, he has been able to heavily impact the Ghanaian political scene.



Sharing how he has done that, he told Rev. Erskine: “I don’t preach in church anymore but my hallmark has been that I have been someone who has made sure that my duty is to share at least one quotation that politicians and the youth can learn from. Today, if I see people from both NDC and NPP as well as other parties quoting from the scriptures, then I become joyful that what God sent me to do is on course”.



He opined that politics is a religion that requires that people make petition to God to provide for them the best leaders to govern a country.

“Politics is a religion and it is a way we use to worship God. No matter your profession, if you are not close to the politician, they will make decisions for you. You can go and pray but if the leader is not God fearing, your prayer may not come to pass.



Because we have a good Government, everyone thinks it is easy. Some few years ago, it was not so. IMF had to come in to manage our economy. The way things are going shows that our prayer for God to give us a good leader has been answered.



I see politics as a religion that I will use to worship God. This is why when I sit to talk about Ghana or making choices for our people, I don’t negotiate with it”, he added.