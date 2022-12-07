9
Wontumi slaps A Plus with another contempt suit

A Plus And Wontumi Wontumi is asking a Tema High Court to commit A Plus to contenmpt

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi has filed a lawsuit against musician and activist, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus.

A High Court recently found A Plus and three others guilty of contempt for holding media discussions following a defamation suit filed by Wontumi against socialite, Valentina Agyeiwaa alias Afia Schwarzenegger.

However, in a fresh suit filed at the Tema High Court, Wontumi says A Plus in various social media posts made contemptuous statements against the presiding judge who found A Plus and the three others guilty of contempt.

“That my counsel shall contend that the description of the judgment by the respondent as ridiculous and shameful is highly scandalous of this court. That by such statement and description, the respondent is saying that this Honourable Court’s judgement is foolish and stupid judgement. This is a direct insult to the trial judge,” portions of the writ sighted by GhanaWeb read.

Wontumi emphasised that the action of A Plus smacks of disrespect to the court and “will lower the authority of the court in the eyes of right thinking members of society.”

Wontumi in July this year sued Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame Obeng Asare aka A Plus, Emmanuel Barnes (Mr Logic) and Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh for contempt after a discussion about him on United Showbiz.

The court after trial acquitted and discharged Fadda Dickson but found the remaining four guilty of contempt.

The court also fined all four GH¢65,000.00 each while Afia Schwarzenegger was handed an extra 10-day jail term.

Read full details of Wontumi’s fresh suit against A Plus below:



