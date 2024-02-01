Wontumi vs Manhyia: Comments were blown out of proportion - Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has clarified that the comments made by Chairman Wontumi's comments were not intended to compare his authority to that of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, but were rather a political statement made in his capacity as the Regional Chairman of the Ashanti Region.

According to him, the comments were blown out of proportion.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, found himself in trouble with the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) after allegedly making derogatory statements against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



In a report by gbconline.com, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu explained that Wontumi's statement was not a comparison with the Asantehene but rather a response to an inquiry by the National Organiser about contestants appearing before them.



“Wontumi is a strong character with unique traits that contribute strength to party activities. However, like any human, he may have his deficits, although this particular issue was blown out of proportion,” defended Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu.



He further clarified that the statement had nothing to do with tradition or customs.

When Wontumi was summoned by the Kumasi Traditional Council, leaders from the party, including the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, and others, visited the Manhyia Palace to address the matter concerning Chairman Wontumi’s alleged derogatory remarks against Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



