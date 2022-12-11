Work assiduously to rescue Ghana from the shackles of Akufo-Addo govt - Ofosu Ampofo to NDC members

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo speaking at Cape Coast during the conference

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has called on members of his party to commit to ensuring that it wins the 2024 general elections.

He asked that the party members make it a point to ensure that they push for their support in bringing this dream to pass.



Speaking at the 10th National Youth and Women's Conference held at Cape Coast on Saturday, December 11, 2022, he admonished “all party faithful to work assiduously to help rescue the country from the shackles of bad governance visited upon us by the Nana Addo-Bawumia government.”



He used the occasion to thank all the party delegates, constituency, regional, and national executives, former appointees, Members of Parliament, as well as the community in the diaspora for travelling far and near to make the conference a successful one.

At the end of the conference, Dr. Hannah Bissiw and George Opare Addo were retained as National Women’s Organiser and National Youth Organiser respectively.



AE/BOG