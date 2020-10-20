Work begins on Atomic flyover road

Ongoing works on the Atomic Junction

Construction work has begun on the Atomic Junction on the Legon-Madina stretch following reports by Kingdom FM last Monday.

Prior to the visit, the stretch was in a deplorable state due to the negligence of the road by authorities.



According to the contractor in charge of the Legon-Madina road, the stretch is currently undergoing reshaping and maintenance.



“We started working on the road this morning and we will be completing it in the coming days," the contractor told Kingdom FM’s reporter Richard Obeng Bediako.

Residents and traders at Atomic Junction on the Legon to Madina stretch of the flyover road complained bitterly about the continuous accidents on the road which is caused by the poor nature of the road.



Residents in the area applauded Kingdom FM for making sure the deplorable Atomic flyover was fixed.



Kingdom FM had information about the poor state of the road and the damages it has been causing to drivers and pedestrians on a daily basis.