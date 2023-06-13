Work begins on Suame interchange after Wontumi’s plea to Akufo-Addo

Work begins on the Suame Interchange

After a passionate plea by the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo work on the Suame Interchange has commenced.

A video shared by Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV captures uniformed contractors on site, moving heavy-duty trucks in the area earmarked for the interchange.



The project, which aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity in the Suame area of Kumasi, was a major campaign promise by the government going into the 2020 general election.



Thus, the interchange has been a long-awaited project by residents and commuters alike.



Chairman Wontumi's appeal has proven successful, as the government has taken swift action to address the long-standing infrastructure need.



Background:

The executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, led by Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, made a passionate appeal to the government to expedite the necessary processes for the commencement of work on the Suame Interchange Project.



Highlighting the significance of the project to the people of the Ashanti Region, the NPP executives stressed the need for the Akufo-Addo-led government to prioritize this infrastructure development.



Chairman Wontumi expressed his plea, stating, "We are only begging the President to ensure that work begins on the Suame interchange. We know he cannot fulfil all his promises, but at least he must start work on this project so that people vote for him in 2024," citinewsroom.com quoted.



The Suame interchange project has been one residents and commuters in the Ashanti Region have looked forward to for a long. The interchange is expected to significantly improve transportation connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance overall economic activities in the area.



The NPP executives believe that fulfilling this promise will not only address the infrastructure needs of the region but also garner support for President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming 2024 elections.

In November 2022, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of a four-tier interchange at Suame in Kumasi, with the declaration that the government is working assiduously to improve urban mobility in the city and the Ashanti Region at large.



The Suame Interchange project will consist of a four-tier interchange at the current Suame Roundabout, with overpasses at the Abrepo, Krofrom, Anomangye, Magazine New Road and Abusuakruwa junctions.



It will be the first four-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region and the second in the country, after the Pokuase Interchange in the Greater Accra Region.



It remains to be seen how the government will respond to this plea and prioritize the Suame Interchange Project in its development agenda.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:











NW/WA