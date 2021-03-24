Work begins on deteriorated Bepong-Ntomen road

The 27.5 kilometers road is expected to be completed within 24 months

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku, has urged the contractor in charge of Bepong-Ntomem road construction to engage the services of local labour in the work.

He said so when he was handing over the road to Messrs I.B Maigidi Limited by the feeder roads engineers on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, to begin work.



According to the MP, the road measuring 27.5 kilometers (km) is expected to be completed within 24 months, hence the engagement of local labour within the period would create temporary jobs for his constituents.



The legislator added that when completed, the road will not only boost transportation but will also limit the importation of some farm produce especially banana into the country.



“This road is crucial to stopping the importation of Banana to Ghana as Bepong can produce to meet our demand and even export to other countries,” Mr. Ansah Opoku said at the handing over.



However, he appealed to the constituents to posthumously name the road after a Ghanaian politician, Dr. Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah, who was born in Bepong in the year 1895 and is considered a “doyen of Ghana politics.”

Mr. Ansah Opoku was nonetheless appreciative of President Akufo-Addo’s delegation of authority to commission the work.



“I would like to thank His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to cut the sod for this project and the previous MPs for their contribution to this day,” he said.



Present at the ceremony were the Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong; Municipal and District Chief Executives from Kwahu West, Kwahu South, Kwahu East, and Afram Plains North and South.



The former Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, and the Regional Engineer also graced the ceremony.