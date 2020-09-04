Politics

Work hard for victory on December 7 - NDC supporters told

NDC Anyaa East Ward Campaign Team

Mr Ralph Apetorgbor, a member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress, has urged supporters of the Party to work towards a massive victory in the December 7 general election.

“We have a huge task ahead of us and it can only take determination, hard work and unity in the rank and file of the NDC to defeat this government,” Mr Apetorgbor, also the Deputy Communications Officer for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, stated at the inauguration of the Anyaa East Ward Campaign Team in Accra.



He tasked the members to be serious and adopt “door to door” campaign strategy with strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols to safeguard them from contracting the virus.



Mr Apetorgbor applauded Party members for their commitment to the vision of the NDC and urged them to remain united and vote massively for NDC’s Parliamentary Candidates and the flagbearer in the December polls.

Mr Patrick Owusu Antwi, Coordinator of the Anyaa East Ward Campaign Team, on behalf of the group, pledged that the team would deliver on the target set by the constituency.



“The Anyaa East ward of our party will work tirelessly to ensure we win majority of the polling stations to enable the Party win the general election…John Mahama and Emmanuel Allotey are our ultimate choices for the general election...,” he said.

