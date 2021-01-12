Work hard in the interest of the people of Kwadaso – Former MP

Dr Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has urged the incumbent MP for the area, Dr Kingsley Nyarko to work hard in the interest of the people.

He said Kwadaso Constituency was one of the strongholds of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), so Dr Nyarko should do everything possible to bring development and maintain the seat for the Party.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, Dr Nuamah stressed the need for the incumbent MP to show greater respect and unite all the people in the area to promote development which was badly needed in the Constituency.



He charged the new MP to continue with the good work he had started to help bring more development to the people.



Dr Nuamah thanked the people of Kwadaso for their respect, love, and support they showed him, when he represented them in parliament for four years.



He pledged to continue to bring development to the Constituency.

“Even though I am no more the MP for Kwadaso, I will continue to support Kwadaso to help bring development because this is where I was born and raised,” he said.



“I was given four years in Parliament to bring development into the Constituency, and I have been able to construct six classroom blocks, of which three have been completed and commissioned,” he added.



He also called on MPs, ministers and individuals who were from Kwadaso to come home and help develop the Constituency.



“We shouldn’t wait till we are elected as MPs or appointed as ministers before we support our Constituency, I, therefore, call on former MPs and individuals to come back to support Kwadaso to make here a better place to live,” he said.



Dr Nuamah, therefore, urged the people of Kwadaso to rally behind the Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Kingsley Nyarko, and give him the maximum respect, love and support for the benefit of the Constituency.