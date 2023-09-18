Work hard to give NDC a 'showdown' in 2024 - Abu Jinapor to TESCON

Samuel Abu Jinapor is the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called on members of the Tertiary Students’ Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to work with the rank and file of the party to secure victory for the NPP in December 2024.

He said ‘Breaking The Eight’ is possible but requires hard work and dedication from all members, anchored in loyalty, service, and sacrifice.



The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Damongo, was speaking at the second Greater Accra Regional TESCON Boot Camp held at the Accra College of Education on Saturday, September 16, 2023.



The boot camp, which was held in memory of the late Kwabena Boadu, a former aide to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was aimed at preparing TESCON executives in the Greater Accra Region to deliver on their mandate.



Speaking on the theme ‘Loyalty, Sacrifice, and Service: Expectations of TESCON in Delivering Victory 2024,” Samuel Abu Jinapor said that adhering to these cardinal principles is crucial to securing victory in the next election.



He stressed that loyalty, sacrifice, and service are not only essential to the growth and development of the country but also central to the ethos of the NPP.



The minister reminded the gathering that the NPP’s tradition was built on these time-tested principles, and the party’s forebears, such as Dr. J. B. Danquah, Chief S. D. Dombo, Dr. K. A. Busia, and Okyeame Bafour Akoto, exuded these principles, paying the ultimate price of imprisonment, exile, and death.



He lauded Kwabena Boadu for the sacrifices he made towards the party’s victory in 2016 and called on TESCON members to emulate the work of the late young man.



“Today, KB is no more. It is our turn to continue from where KB left off and ensure that the victory he helped us secure is maintained and the NPP is retained in power to continue with its developmental agenda for the benefit of the people of Ghana,” he said.

According to Samuel Abu Jinapor, no political party in the country can match the developmental agenda of the NPP.



Some of these, he said, are the New Patriotic Party’s introduction of the Free SHS, the National Health Insurance Scheme, the School Feeding Programme, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), the National Identification Programme, or the National Digitalisation Agenda.



He added that despite recent economic challenges, the NPP government has laid a solid foundation that will help any government leapfrog the nation's development.



He said if the next government, which he believes will be the NPP, builds on this foundation, it will remain in office for a very long time due to the impact it will have on citizens.



The minister added that an NPP victory in 2024 is the surest way to develop the human capital of the country, bring healthcare closer to Ghanaians, and unleash prosperity for the masses of the people.



He further called on all members of the party to work in unity to secure victory for the party and ‘develop the country in freedom.’



The minister also stressed that ‘the NPP is the glue that holds all members together’ and therefore, no one should allow any individual to bring division within the party.



Jinapor again called on TESCON members and all party members to work hard to ‘Break the Eight.’

“Let’s work together in unity to give the NDC a showdown in 2024,” he charged the group.



