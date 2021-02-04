Work harder, don't depend on gov't officials - Suhum chief to the youth

Osaberima Ayeh Kofi, Chief of Suhum

Chief of Suhum in the Eastern Region, Osaberima Ayeh Kofi, has urged his people, particularly the youth to be self-dependent rather than channelling all their burdens to government officials.

According to the revered chief, the youth of today are lazy who depend solely on people in higher positions for their wellbeing.



He made the comments at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) thanksgiving service held in Suhum on Sunday.



“Be self-dependent and do away with NPP-NDC. The elections are over and this is the time for the people of Suhum to come together as one. If we can unite ourselves I think we can go forward as a country.” He said while addressing the gathering.



Despite expressing his displeasure about the attitude of the youth in the area, Osabarima also urged the politicians not to neglect them whenever they reach out to them for help.



“I will plead with the politicians not to be selfish. They should support churches, orphans, and others since that is what we look up to you for,” he said.

Touching on the coronavirus pandemic, the chief advised the public to ensure compliance with the safety protocols to help fight the contagion.



He charged Ghanaians to increase their individual and collective efforts to control the pandemic.



On his part, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Suhum constituency, Hon Kwadwo Asante, promised to he will do everything within his power to bring progress and development to the area.



“What I will say is that we will come together and work. We promise to work extremely hard in our quest to leave a legacy,” he said.



He added, “We shall do everything possible to reciprocate the confidence you reposed in us in order not to regret voting for the NPP."