Work on Accra-Tema beach road on course

The ongoing work has come as a great relief to users of the of the road

Work on the reconstruction of the Beach Road is progressing and looks set to be completed on schedule.

The 10.6-kilometre stretch, known as the Beach Road Expansion Project — Phase Two, is expected to be completed by December next year.



The road, which is being constructed by China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Company Limited (CRMBEGCL), connects Accra from the Black Star Square to Tema through Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua and Sakumono, serving as a major alternative route to the Accra-Tema motorway.



The scope of work includes a two-way four-lane urban road, traffic signal system and related auxiliary works, as well as a three-tier interchange at the Nungua Barrier to address congestion on the stretch.



Work in progress

Currently, the once single carriageway is being expanded into a dual carriageway, while some diversions have been created to enable the free flow of traffic as construction continue, the Daily Graphic observed on site.



At various points on the stretch, at least three bridges are under construction, with one of them almost complete.



The Project Site Manager, Mr Wang Yi Rui, said the company had received active cooperation from local chiefs and their people, and various government agencies, while enjoying great support from the Department of Urban Roads.



COVID-19

Mr Rui stated that the rebound of the COVID-19 pandemic had brought a lot of pressure on the project, resulting in the adjustment of the construction plan.



He indicated that in spite of challenges posed by the pandemic, the company was determined to complete the project within schedule.



"We have taken a number of measures to minimise the impact of the pandemic on the project, and have adjusted the construction organisation plan with focus on prevention and control that will ensure normal progress and completion of the project," he noted.



Mr Rui said the road would serve as an important part of the West African coastal international corridor through the east and west of Accra's complex coastal areas.

"After the upgrade, the traffic congestion in the region of more than four million people will be greatly eased," he said.



Relief



A private motorist, Mr Raphael Nani, said the ongoing work on the road had come as a big relief, saying it was already easing traffic and travelling time on the road.



"I want to believe that this will not be one of the many projects that start speedily and halt along the way," he said.

Background



In August last year(2020), the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, cut the sod for the reconstruction of the Accra-Tema Beach Road.



The 26.6-km project, which is estimated at $100 million, is being undertaken in two phases by two contractors, including Gansu International Corporation.



The first lot of 16 kilometres begins from the Independence Arch of the Black Star Square to Nungua, while the second lot of 10.6 kilometres continues from Nungua to Tema Community Three.