Work on Benchema junction Adjoafua road to be completed on schedule - Project Engineer

Road - File photo

Messers Amandi Investment Ltd, the construction firm working on the 38.3-kilometer Benchema- Junction-Adjoafua road in the Western North Region, has given the assurance that work on the road would be completed on schedule.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on progress made so far, Engineer Justice Addai, Project Engineer, said all the major works including, formation, bush clearing, sub base, surface dressing and drains among others have been completed.



He said eight out of the 22 new culverts of various sizes to improve upon the drainage on the road have also been completed.



"We are on course to complete the project on time and we promised to do an excellent work as you can see from the work done so far," he pointed out.



He indicated that about 27 percent of the total work have been done and that they were on course.



The Project Engineer commended opinion and traditional leaders of the area for their support right from day one, which according to him had motivated them to give of their best.



He hinted that as a company policy and to ensure the implementation of local content, 80 percent of the work force were from the area, this he noted would provide employment opportunities for the youth.

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on 20th December 2019, cut the sod for the construction of the road, which is expected to be completed in 28 calendar months.



The road forms part of the cocoa roads being funded by the Ghana Cocoa Board.



Some of the residents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency lauded the government for starting the construction work on the road, since according to them, successive governments only cut the sod without working on the road.



Some also commended the contractor for quality work done so far and asked them to speed up work so as to complete it on schedule.



Mr Collins Nkrumah, Assembly Member for Sayerano Electoral Area, also lauded the government for the construction of the road, which he said linked Ghana and Ivory Coast and would go a long way to boost economic activities between the two countries.



He also commended the construction firm for reshaping and working on Sayerano and Kantankrubo town roads which were not part of the contract.