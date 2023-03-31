Work on Kpongu-Dandafuro-Kagu road yet to commence after 2021 sod-cutting

The deplorable Kpongu-Dandafuro-Kagu road

Correspondence from Upper West

The deplorable nature of the Kpongu-Dandafuro-Kagu road in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Regions continues to hamper the day-to-day activities of members of these communities.



Residents lament the difficulty with which they endure every day in plying the road from one community to the other especially during the raining season.



According to them, with farming being their main occupation in the area, the poor road network greatly affects their farming as they find it difficult carting their farm produce to market centres for sale.



They added that they are usually compelled to beat down prices of some of the produce that are usually on the brink of spoilage by the time they reached the markets.



Francis Soorinye, Assembly member of the Dandafuro electoral area, speaking to GhanaWeb on Thursday, March 30, 2023, said the issue of poor road network in the area is a major concern confronting the people.



He singled out the Kpongu-Dandafuro-Kagu road as the major road requiring urgent attention to be fixed in order to alleviate the suffering of the community members who are mainly farmers.

According to him, even though the former Agricultural Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto had cut sod for the commencement of work on the said road in May, 2021, as part of the EU Projects, work on the stretch was yet to begin.



He said, "The stretch is the Kpongu-Dandafuro-Chagu road. It's the major road of the area that links those three communities. The road project is part of the EU Projects awarded (in the region) in 2021. For ours, a sod-cutting was done to make way for its construction. That was on the 18th of May, 2021, by the former Agricultural Minister. But as of now, no work has begun on the project.



"As the main road of the area, if constructed, it'll highly improve the livelihoods of the people as almost everybody here is into farming. The deplorable nature of the road affects the farmers and the people greatly particularly during rainy season. So what they're all looking for is to see the road fixed for them as soon as possible to aid their farming. There are hints that the construction may soon begin which we all pray happens to help my people"



He appealed to authorities to fast track the processes for the start of the project.



Residents speaking to GhanaWeb called on the Wa Municipal Assembly to ensure the construction of the road sees the light of day to help their farming activities which they rely on for their livelihood.