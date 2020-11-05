Work progresses on faecal sludge treatment plant for Ho

The GH¢700, 000 faecal sludge treatment plant is 80 percent complete

Work is hastened on a GH¢700, 000 faecal sludge treatment plant for the Ho Municipality.

The project, which is about 80 percent complete, is being undertaken by the Municipal Assembly with support from UNICEF, and involves the construction of sludge drying beds and a compost processing division.



The project began in December 2019 and has a construction schedule spanning a year.



Prosper Pi-Bansah, the Municipal Chief Executive, said to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a tour, that the facility would add to other interventions in sanitation to address the challenge of waste management facing the Municipality.



Mr Aaron Amedzro, Municipal Environmental Health Officer said the plant was the first of its kind in the Volta and Oti regions and would separate compost manure and urea, and further produce materials for industrial use, particularly agriculture.



The project is located close to a yet-to-be commissioned engineered landfill site built over three years ago under the Ghana Urban Management Project (GUMP).



At the time of visit, the landfill was filled with water, and destruction was being caused to its membrane by wild animals.

The MCE said the Assembly was forced to fence the entire yard to keep out intruders and assured that that project had been rewarded for completion.



The government also recently cut sod for work to begin on a 15-million Euro solid waste treatment plant at the site.



The 400-ton capacity facility is to be completed in four months by the Jospong Group of companies.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who broke the grounds, said the project fell in line with the NPP government’s commitment to transforming the sanitation sector of the country.



Madam Gloria Anti, Deputy Managing Director of Zoomlion, said the cutting edge facility would process waste into organic fertilizers and raw materials for industrial plastic.



She said the Volta Region produced an estimated 10,000 metric tons of waste annually, and that the plant would become a sustained avenue for youth employment.