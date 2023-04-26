Work towards a genuine unity for NPP's victory in 2024 - Boakye Agyarko to party members

Hon. Boakye Agyarko, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Hon. Boakye Agyarko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party who is expected to file his presidential nomination papers between 26th May, 2023 and 24th June, 2023 as scheduled by the National Council of the NPP, has urged party members to work hard and with a genuine heart towards unity to ensure the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.

On his campaign tour in the Ahafo region, where he met the Regional Officers and Constituency Chairmen, the Presidential Candidate Aspirant granted an interview to the media.



He said, “from the days UGCC to date, the only times that parties from our political tradition have won a general election is when we have united our party's front. This must be strong advice to the leadership as well as the rank and file of the party. It will be in our best interest as a party to foster genuine unity ahead of the 2024 general elections”.

Hon. Boakye Agyarko added, “ We can not run away from the fact that a lot of our party members and supporters are deeply disgruntled by what they see, feel, and hear about happenings in our party. Every person who joins an organization, be it a church, football, or a political party, does so for a reason. Their beliefs and commitment are shaken when their interests and expectations are not met. We must, as a matter of urgency, put forth measures to reassure our party people that it is still worth their while to keep faith with their party and soldier on to victory in 2024 and beyond. This will be a necessary vital step in reviving the spirits of the party and its members”.



This brings to a total of 15 successful Regional Executive Committee engagements since the Flag Bearer hopeful started his campaign tour. He is expected to conclude his first round of the national campaign tour in the Greater Accra region.