Work towards peaceful primaries in November 4 - Bosome freho appeals to aspirants

The MP for Bosome Freho, Akwasi Darko Boateng

The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho constituency in the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Darko Boateng has urged the presidential aspirants who have been elected to battle for the spot to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), to work towards peaceful primaries in November 4, 2023.

The MP has appealed to the presidential candidates of the party who were chosen among the top five to battle for the ultimate in the party's flagbearership position to bury their differences and forge ahead with a united front to make the party attractive to floating voters.



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Saturday, August 26, 2023, held a super delegate conference to elect five out of the 10 flagbearer aspirants.



The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was on top of the list after clinching 66.67% of the total votes, while Kennedy Agyapong amassed 15.12 % putting him in the second position on the list.



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen came third recording 10.88% of the total votes with Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto occupying the 4th position with 4.12 %.



Two candidates, Francis Addai Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko tied in the 5th position with each getting 1.03 %.

While the elections were largely peaceful across the country, pockets of confusion rocked some of the polling centers causing divisions among the rank and files of the party.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng after the elections, Akwasi Darko Boateng said he followed the elections and given the tensions on the ground after the polls, it will be in the best interest of the aspirants to put their supporters in check.



"Internal elections are part of our democratic dispensation, but care must be taken in order not to jeopardise gains made by the party"



"Ghanaians are watching us, I am very sure of the fact that they are ready to vote for whoever will be elected to lead the party, come 2024, but there has to be peace and unity in the party", he said.



He however congratulated all the 10 aspirants who contested in the elections for taking that bold step.