Work with NCCE to educate locals - Dr Abed Bandim raises concerns over voter registration

Dr. Abed Bandim is MP for Bunkpurugu

Dr. Abed Bandim, the Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu, has appealed to the Electoral Commission to extend the ongoing limited voter registration exercise so that many more people are captured onto the system.

He explained that, with few days to the end of the exercise, it is clear that several people would not be able to get registered, a situation that will be tantamount to disenfranchising them.



He added that if the EC can work together with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), it can reach more people, particularly those in hard to reach areas and get them properly informed on what to do.



“Another challenge is poor education. People at the local just don’t know what is going on at all. There are people who are already on the electoral roll attempting to register and where the network is working, then they are able to detect that early, but where they go offline, these people are able to get through with the process. It is later that they’ll realise that they are already on the system.



“So, if there was proper education that they only needed to replace their cards, they would not be trooping to the centers to register. But because there is no education whatsoever in the local communities, these people are not doing the right things. The EC does not advertise. If they are doing it, they’re doing it only in Accra. They should let their people go around. They should partner with the Commission on Civic Education so that they can get the people educated at the local level. They have enough money, at least, as far as we know, they have not complained of budgetary constraints, so we don’t know why the EC will not do the proper thing,” he stressed in a phone interview with GhanaWeb.



Dr. Abed Bandim, together with other executives and leaders, visited places including Sagnarigu and Tamale North constituencies, where they both shared a common registration center; Mion, Yendi, Bimbilla, Wulensi, and his home constituency, Bunkpurugu.



