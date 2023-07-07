Workers to stay at home from Monday - TUC

Secretary General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah

The Secretary General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, has voiced his disappointment with the management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited for backtracking on their stance during negotiations.

Despite previous signs of progress, the power company's management has returned to their original position, leaving organized labor disheartened.



Dr. Yaw Baah expressed his disappointment, saying, "I should say we are very disappointed. When we left here on [Wednesday], we were hopeful that [on Thursday] we would reach a deal. We were ready to provide everything that management had requested," 3news.com quoted



Dr. Yaw Baah continued, stating that they had reported their progress to the National Labour Commission, believing that they were close to a resolution. However, their hopes were dashed when the meeting did not progress as expected.



As a result, Dr. Yaw Baah announced, "What that means is that our notice holds that on Monday, July 10, all workers under Organised Labour will stay at home."

Despite the setback, Dr. Yaw Baah mentioned that labour leadership remains open to amicable resolution attempts by the management of Sunon Asogli Power until Sunday.



Organized Labour firmly supports three union leaders who were dismissed by the management of Sunon Asogli Power for joining a union within the company.



Dr. Yaw Baah emphasized that it is every worker's right to join a union and called for the reinstatement of the three affected individuals.



YNA/WA