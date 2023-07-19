Workforce shortage looms at Parks and Gardens as 90% of staff near retirement

One of the offices of the Department of Parks and Gardens

The Department of Parks and Gardens, the government agency responsible for developing the country's horticultural potential, is facing a critical human resource crisis as more than 90% of its staff are set to retire within the next five years, leaving numerous vacancies that urgently need to be filled nationwide.

This is according to a Daily Graphic newspaper report dated July 19, 2023.



Established in 1961, the department once boasted a workforce of over 2,000 individuals, including technical officers, gardeners, and labourers.



However, over the years, due to retirement and no replacements made, this has resulted in a complete depletion of staff.



Despite its mandate to enhance and promote beautiful landscapes in cities and towns across the country, the department has suffered from insufficient investment, low patronage, and overall neglect from the government.



Now operating as an agency under the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development (MLGDRD), the Department of Parks and Gardens is in complete jeopardy.



Some of the concerned workers of the department have said that the workforce is rapidly declining without significant efforts to replenish it. Regional offices have become redundant as major towns lack Parks and Gardens workers.



“This has made some of our regional offices redundant because, in most of the major towns, we do not have Parks and Gardens workers.

“In a matter of five years, Parks and Gardens risks becoming extinct because the majority of the remaining staff are aged and nearing retirement,” one of the senior staff members is quoted to have said.



Another senior staff also highlighted that some regions, such as the Western Region have only 21 workers, the Northern Region has 16 workers, and the Upper West Region with eight workers.



“Western Region has only 21 workers, Northern Region 16 workers and Upper West Region eight workers,” the senior staff lamented.



The workers highlighted the consequences of neglect and low demand for the department's services, fearing that the 62-year-old institution may collapse.



The lack of personnel means that a single worker now handles duties that were previously performed by a team of more than 20 people.



Additionally, employees’ expressed that the neglect and understaffing of the agency will hinder the department's efforts to support the President's initiative to make the country the cleanest in Africa



Dr Daniel Kingsford Adams, who is the Chief Horticultural Officer of the Department of Parks and Gardens, confirmed the diminishing staff strength.



He stated that the supervising ministry is engaging with the Ministry of Finance to secure approval for recruiting more workers.

While some vehicles and a few workers have been provided recently, Dr Adams emphasizes the need for a staff strength of approximately 2,000 to revitalize the department.



“Since I took over last year, the ministry, through the effort of the sector Minister, Dan Botwe, provided us with new vehicles, including two big trucks, a Landcruiser Prado, a tractor, two pickups and working machines. Other than that, the department had no vehicles.



“We have also been provided with about 10 workers, but we need a staff strength of about 2,000 to make the department vibrant once again,” he said.



Dr Adams also emphasised the primary role of the department which is to maintain the horticultural plants in the median and shoulders of all roads in the country.



“We are also mandated to create open spaces for recreational centres, and so some of our projects included Efua Sutherland Park, Afrikiko in Accra.



“The department also does research into medicinal plants, many of which we have in the Aburi Botanical Gardens.



“We also do landscaping for public and private houses, and maintain prestige facilities such as the Jubilee House, Peduase Lodge and other government facilities,” he added.



The Department of Parks and Gardens’ mandate is derived from the 1992 Constitution and Section 12 of the PNDCL 327. Over the years, the Department of Parks and Gardens has experienced various ministerial changes from 1970 to 2000, including being under the oversight of the Ministries of Works and Housing, Local Government and Rural Development, and Environment and Science.

However, its core responsibilities remain intact, aiming to enhance the country's horticultural landscape and contribute to its development.



