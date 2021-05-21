Works and Housing Minister inspects Odorna drains ahead of rains

The Minister was in the company of the MP for the area, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings

Source: GNA

Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister of Works and Housing, has visited the Odorna enclave to commence the desilting of choked drains ahead of the rainy season.

He said government was committed to finding a permanent solution to the perennial flooding in the area.



“We have secured funding to undertake the exercise ‘thoroughly’, to ensure that Odorna drainage systems are devoid of this choked filth,” he said.



The Minister said the Odorna channel was going to be dredged regularly with other drains connected to it to stop the perennial flooding and entreated traders and residents in the area to desist from disposing refuse in them.



Mr Seth Kudzordzi, the Head of Drainage Engineering at the Ministry, said the exercise formed part of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project.

He said the $200-million project, funded by the World Bank, would ensure that the Odorna channel was dredged continuously for five years.



Mr Kudzordzi said the channel was connected by three bridges - the Railway, Graphic Road, and Abossey Okai bridges, which would be reconstructed to ease the flow into the channel.



Ms Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, Member of Parliament for the Korle Klortey Constituency, commended the Minister for his “timely visit.”



She said the Odorna choked drain was a major challenge for residents and prayed the work was done on time.