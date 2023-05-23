Workshop on mainstreaming climate action implementation ends in Accra

Chief Executive Officer of the AMA Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey

A two-day workshop on mainstreaming climate action plans into the city’s governance, planning and decision-making structures has ended in Accra.

The workshop which was organized by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) with support from C40 sought to among other things address climate change within the city, help implement high-level action in waste management, energy and building as well as support capacity building and stakeholder engagements to mainstream climate action in the city’s administration system to promote low emission and improve climate resilient.



Chief Executive of the AMA Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey in a keynote address reminded stakeholders of the AMA’s mandate to facilitate and support climate actions while emphasizing its commitment to delivering sustainable development for the benefit of the city.



She said over half of Ghana's population was projected to reside in cities by 2050 stressing that the Accra Climate Action Plan was essential to mitigate the impacts of climate change and promote a sustainable future.



She noted that the city was currently working with partners on projects that align with the objectives of the ACP citing the CFF source separation and compost project as well as the C40 Inclusive Climate Action Program as initiatives to promote sustainable solid waste management and inclusivity in the waste sector respectively.



The first female Mayor of Accra expressed gratitude to the C40 Climate Leadership Group and UKAID for sponsoring the CAI project and was hopeful efforts towards climate resilience would drive the city into a sustainable urban future with opportunities and dignity for all.

She reiterated the AMA's commitment to facilitate and support climate actions, whilst delivering sustainable development for the benefit of city dwellers.



“As the strategic coordinating point, it is our mandate at AMA to facilitate and support climate actions, whether by leading or collaborating with other stakeholders... I am proud to reemphasize the Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s commitment to delivering sustainable development for the benefit of everyone in the city... In areas where there are shortcomings, we are confident that, with the help of the national government and our partners, we will be able to address them," she said.



A Senior Manager for Inclusive Climate Action and Mainstreaming at C40, a network of Mayors taking bold and ambitious action to solve the climate crisis, Nadia the program aimed to accelerate climate action implementation by mainstreaming the climate action plan into the city’s governance, planning & decision making structures and implement two priority climate actions.



"This programme comes at a time when we are facing the dire impacts of climate change across the continent, from the devastating floods here in West Africa to the droughts in East Africa. We are also facing the challenge of decarbonizing our economies to ensure their global competitiveness and meet our international commitments," she said.



She mentioned that the support on mainstreaming would ensure that climate change considerations were embedded within every department’s plans and day-to-day operations stressing that "accelerating implementation requires capacity, resources, monitoring and evaluation, and institutional arrangements which allow for cross-departmental collaboration and strengthened governance."

She disclosed that the C40 would through the programme support a range of actions from renewable energy installations to energy efficiency and building retrofits to tackling energy poverty in low-income communities adding that Securing Africa’s energy future is a major developmental priority, holding the promise to support economic growth, job creation and improve the well-being of communities.



"Accra is a globally recognised climate leader and we are delighted to support you on your journey of implementing the City’s Climate Action Plan and look forward to ongoing collaboration," she said.



The workshop was also used to outdoor a seven-member steering committee to oversee, provide strategic policy guidance, and coordinate climate change and waste-related projects being undertaken by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).



Members of the committee which is being chaired by the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Hon. Elizabeth, K.T Sackey include the Coordinating Director, Presiding Member, Directors of Finance, Budget and Rating as well as Head of the Waste Management Department of the Assembly.