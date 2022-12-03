0
Menu
News

World AIDS Day: Ghana records 21,000 infections annually

World Aids Day 2019 Every December 1 is marked as World AIDS Day annually

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

As the world marks World AIDS Day, statistics show that Ghana has become complacent as the annual infections in the country keep surging.

According to Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Ghana has recorded an average of 21,000 new infections per year for the past five years.

This development, he said is a result of complacency in the Country’s response to the Virus.

He made the revelations at the National AIDS Durbar held in Accra on Thursday.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: