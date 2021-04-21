World Bank Country Director calls on Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Pierre Laporte and Samuel Abu Jinapor

Source: Public Relations Unit, MLNR

The World Bank Country Director, H.E Pierre Laporte has called on the Hon Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Discussions were centred on the Ghana ASM Formalisation project(GASMFP) under the Ministry.



The Hon Minister who received the team at his office today, commended the World Bank for their continuous support to Ghana and Africa at large.

On his part, the Country Director who was accompanied by Madam Agata E. Pawlowska, Operations Manager, reaffirmed their support to the government of Ghana particularly, in the area of Land management and Artisanal small scale mining.



Also present at the meeting were the Chief Director Prof Patrick Agbsinyale, Advisor on mines to the Hon. Minister who doubles as the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee(IMC) for the GASMFP, Mr Ben Aryee, as well as other members of the IMC.