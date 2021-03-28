World Bipolar Day 2021: 3Foundation partners Psychosocial Africa

Nana Abena Korkor Addo

Around the world, March 30th is celebrated each year as World Bipolar Day (WBD), a day set aside to bring awareness to bipolar disorders and to eliminate social stigma. WBD happens on the birthday of Vincent Van Gogh, who was posthumously diagnosed as having bipolar disorder.

3Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility unit of Ghana’s leading media conglomerate, Media General, has partnered with Psychosocial Africa, a not-for-profit organization for this year’s WBD celebration in Ghana.



Leading to the celebration, Psychosocial Africa will be leading a sensitization campaign on selected media networks including TV3 Network, Onua TV, 3FM, Onua FM, Akoma FM in Kumasi, Connect FM in Takoradi and on news portal, www.3news.com.



In addition, a series of platforms will be created across the Media General network on 30th March 2021 throughout the day for an open discussion on bipolar disorder and its related issues in Ghana and around the world.



Commenting on the partnership, the Chief Operating Officer of the Media General Group, Winfred Kingsley Afful said “as a responsible company, we are concerned with the wellbeing of all Ghanaians and committed to enriching their lives. It is important to create a global education on bipolar disorder with improved sensitivity. That is the reason we decided to enter into this partnership to use our platforms to promote this subject”.

On her part, Ms. Nana Abena Korkor Addo, Founder of Psychosocial Africa expressed her delight about the partnership and urged all Ghanaians to help in creating a great environment for people living with bipolar disorders.



“It is important to highlight the importance of mental health and distress with the aim of creating awareness and offering education to help empower individuals struggling with such issues. This will help them to know what to do, how to face it and what measures to take to overcome such challenges”, she added.



Bipolar disorder is associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs. The exact cause of bipolar disorder is not known, but a combination of genetics, environment and altered brain structure and chemistry may play a role.



Established in November 2016, Psychosocial Africa aims to champion education, motivation, empowerment and inspire change when it comes to the touchy subject of mental health in Ghana and beyond.