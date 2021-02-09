World Childhood Cancer support KBTH childhood cancer unit

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The World Childhood Cancer (WCC) is supporting Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in the fight against childhood in the country.

Mr Emmanuel Ayiri Adongo, WCC Regional Coordinator for Sub Saharan Africa, speaking at a review meeting organized by WCC to facilitate resource mobilization to enhance diagnosis and cancer treatment outcomes, said, the Centre had supported childhood cancer services at KBTH over the years, through the construction and extension of the Day Care Unit.



The meeting, which also brought together multidisciplinary team pediatric oncology in KBTH, discussed the provision of childhood cancer service in Ghana to aid WCC to better understand the impacts and challenges of childhood cancer.



The WCC has also assisted with a Biosafety Cabinet, which was procured for the Unit to ensure safe preparation of chemotherapy.



Mr Adongo said WCC had provided Personal Protective Equipment which were basic equipment needed to combat COVID-19 pandemic to KBTH, adding that “WCC will continue to support families by providing funds for diagnostic tests, treatment, and transportation costs”.

Mr Adongo commended KBTH for the effective collaboration and said the support from WCC was made possible by donations from the UBS Optimus Foundation (UBSOF) Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the British Foreign Schools Society (BFSS), Celgene, and Love Your Melon (LYM).



Dr. Ali Samba, KBTH Director for Medical Affairs, thanked WCC for the financial support, which had strengthen not only the Childhood Cancer Services but also the General Child Health system in the Hospital.



Dr Samba said the Annual Performance Review Meeting had brought to light some of the technological and other resource challenges being encountered by the various stakeholders.



He added that a recommendation was made for the incorporation of some specialized training courses such as paediatric surgical oncology and paediatric radiology with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons to augment the human resource capacity.