World Inspiring Network to support education of 120 deprived children

World Inspiring Network Donating Books to Children of Besebuom Primary School

Source: Hannah Jackson, Contributor

It is indisputable that all children, irrespective of background, should have the right to receive an education.

Every day, millions of children around the world go to school, encouraged to pursue their dreams and future aspirations with the support of educators, family and friends.



There are others, however, who are less fortunate, unable to attend school as they lack the crucial resources they need to learn. Across Ghana, many children can’t afford school fees. More still are unable to buy school uniforms, textbooks and stationery.



World Inspiring Network, an NGO based in Accra, is determined to change this.



Throughout December 2020, WIN raised money for their “Send a Child to School” campaign, through which they pledge to give the gift of learning to those who need it the most, supporting the education of children from some of Ghana’s poorest communities. By collaborating with community leaders, teachers and families, WIN has identified 120 children from four target communities; Besebuom, Tafi Mador, Ahomahomasu, and Osunu Dompe, who would most benefit from their support.

Over the coming months, WIN will work closely with these children, funding the purchase of vital educational resources and raising awareness of the challenges that they face. In March, the group plan to raise further funds through GlobalGiving’s “Little by Little" campaign, which will allow them to fund workshops for each target community.



These workshops will emphasise just how important education is, encouraging parents to foster a passion for learning in their children. Maxwell Odonkor, World Inspiring Network’s founder, was motivated to help others both by the challenges he faced as a child and by the unwavering support he received from his parents, who recognised the immense power of education.



Through WIN’s “Send a Child to School'' campaign and regular community workshops, Maxwell hopes to give others the same opportunities he had. Education is the key to ending intergenerational cycles of poverty, quite literally opening doors for those able to access it.



Learning should be a basic human right, not a privilege afforded only to those in a position to fund uniforms, school fees and textbooks. Ensuring that every child in the world receives an education may seem something of an insurmountable task, but by giving the gift of education to 120 children, World Inspiring Network truly believes they can contribute to positive, sustained change in communities, changing the world one step at a time.

