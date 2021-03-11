World Kidney Day: Doctor appeals for dialysis centres at all government hospitals

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

The Renal Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is advocating the establishment of more dialysis centers in all government hospitals across the country to reduce the prevailing cases of kidney diseases in Ghana.

Head of the Renal Unit at KATH Dr. Mrs. Perditer Okyere explained that out of the 16 regions in Ghana, only five have dialysis centers, a situation she said is causing congestion at the Renal Unit.



Patients travel from Bono and Bono East regions to receive dialysis therapy at the referral center.



In Ghana, it is estimated that about 4 million of the population have kidney disease.



As part of Akoma FM‘s bid to deepen awareness to combat kidney disease, Dr. Mrs. Perditer Okyere was invited to speak in an exclusive interview on GhanAkoma on Thursday, March 11.



She told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “averagely the Renal Unit diagnoses more than 30 patients a week and our dialysis center receives at least 10 to 15 patients on daily basis”.

She added that “our Renal Unit is overwhelmed and it’s taking a toll on our output and efficiency as it overstretches our meager resources so it will be prudent if at least each region gets a dialysis center to cater for kidney patients within such locality. This will reduce the number of referrals that throng to our facility.”



Dr. Mrs. Perditer Okyere reiterated the immediate need for dialysis centers across the country to control the widespread recording of kidney disease in Ghana.



“Silent killer, as it is popularly referred to, Kidney disease, has been on ascending order as quarterly and annual statistics keep soaring. However, in Ghana, little has been done to mitigate the soaring cases of the prevalent disease. Volta, Ashanti, Greater Accra, Northern and Central regions are the only ones with dialysis centers leaving the rest of the regions to the mercy of the killer kidney disease.”



World Kidney Day is observed globally on March 11 to create awareness on the impact of kidney disease.