World Malaria Day: Bliss GVS Pharma LTD support HTH with Anti malaria drugs

Bliss GVS Pharma LTD donated anti malaria drugs to the Ho Teaching Hospital

Source: Evans Attah Akangla, Contributor

Bliss GVS Pharma LTD, the manufacturers and marketers of high quality Pharmaceutical formulations that is, anti-malaria drugs in Ghana has donated malaria drugs worth hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 100,000.00) to the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Regional capital. The donation is aimed at supporting the government's efforts in the eradicating of malaria in the country.

As part of their social responsibilities and annual act campaign by the company, Bliss GVS Pharma LTD for three (3) years in a roll has been donating to support health facilities in the country with their products, and to enable hospitals boost their medicine stores to aid in their timely service delivery to its clients in order to encourage the fight against malaria in Ghana.



The donation to the Ho Teaching Hospital this year was expected to cover about eight other major facilities in the country from the previous years of six facilities that valued from twenty thousand (GHC 20,000.00) to hundred thousand (100,000.00) for this year.



Dr. Kwame Kumi Afuakwah, a pharmacist and a medical representative of Astorix Life Sciences, a subsidiary company of Bliss GVS Pharma LTD made it known at the donation that, the act campaign is an annual campaign support for major health facilities to help eradicate malaria in the country.



Mr. Kumi-Afuakwah disclosed that Bliss GVS Pharma LTD has partnered with the government and the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana to help give solution to patients.



"Malaria has been a major challenge when we look at our regions especially our African continent and our country Ghana precisely, in doing these trying to make Ghana and Africa a malaria free content we have partnered the government of Ghana and Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana to help give solution to our patients as and when the need might come up to tackle and treat malaria in the country", Dr. Kumi-Afuakwah explained.

Tagging malaria as a great challenge to Africa, Mr. Kwame Kumi Afuakwah said with assurance that it needs effective efforts and mechanisms to tackle the challenge.



"The situations and what the pictures at the moment seems to portray is that malaria is an uphill task that we are trying to combat and fight but rest assured that with Bliss GVS Pharma will continually put in our best and give very good, quality, and moderate prices of anti malarias to our country and Africa", he said.



He moved that Bliss GVS Pharma LTD's doors are opened to the government and NGOs to come together to form major strategic partners that can help make medicine especially anti malaria readily and always available for use across the country.



The Volta and Oti Regional Chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Dr. Conrad Adjadeh commended the government's effort of procuring medicines for the country and appealed to foreign donors to support the government effort to ensure that drug procurement can be easily accessible for more medicine to be available at the facilities across the country.



He advised the public to visit the available community pharmacies for testing once they experience the symptoms of malaria and should abstained from self prescriptions and medication to malaria.

Mr. Wisdom Delali Adzaku, head of pharmacist at the internal medicines Sub BMC of the Ho Teaching Hospital on behalf of the authority and management of the facility commended the Bliss GVS Pharma LTD for their gesture.



He disclosed that records from their Out Patient Department (OPD) and In Patients shows that malaria continues to feature prominently as one of the top ten disease conditions which greatly affects children under five (5) years and if not treated appropriately, could be the cause of numerous death among children under five years.



He said the gesture will help reduce mortality of children under five years due to malaria, since the donation will boost the availability of drugs in the facility.



Mr. Adzaku added that the Ho Teaching Hospital records also shows that out of ten (10) adults malaria tests, three (3) mostly gives positive result of malaria infections, while children under five (5) surges higher in every ten (10) patients between five (5) to seven (7) present with malaria virus systems.



He also stressed on the needs on testing and living in mosquito free environments as ways to preventing the acquisitions and spread of the disease.