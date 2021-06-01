World No Tobacco Day: Avoid using shisha, cigarette to relieve academic stress – NUGS

Kwame Anthony Julius, NUGS General Secretary-Elect (middle)

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has urged its constituents to avoid using shisha, cigarettes in a bid to relieve themselves of academic stress.

According to the General Secretary-elect of the Union, Kwame Anthony Julius, the emergence and prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with boredom impacted some tertiary students to resort to substance abuse.



He made this known at a program organized by Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in Accra today as part of measures to commemorate World No Tobacco Day.



“In this pandemic era where the combined effect of boredom and academic stress lead some of our students especially those in tertiary institutions to pubs, bars, and clubs to relieve themselves of the stress, it is important all are aware that smoking is a dangerous option to relieve stress,” he said.



Further speaking he noted that to smoke is to exhibit the symptoms of almost all diseases and as a result students addicted to substance abuse are encouraged to seek help and assistance from Counselling Units, FDA, and NUGS.



“We encourage all students struggling with smoking addiction to seek counseling, approach the FDA’s Department of substance abuse and the National Union of Ghanaian Students for assistance,” he added.



The program was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization, and other stakeholders.

World No Tobacco Day



World No Tobacco Day is commemorated every year on May 31 in the perspective to inform the public of the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, and measures adopted by the World Health Organization to fight the tobacco epidemic.



The day is also set aside to contemplate the actions of people around the world to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations.



The Member States of the World Health Organization created World No Tobacco Day in 1987 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes.



In 1987, the World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA40.38, calling for 7 April 1988 to be “a world no-smoking day.”



In 1988, Resolution WHA42.19 was passed, calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, every year on 31 May.