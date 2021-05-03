World Press Day: Learn to tolerate criticism – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

John Mahama exchanging pleasantries with Akufo-Addo

The leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to learn to tolerate divergent views in the media.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on 3 May, Mahama said Akufo-Addo and his associates must use the moment “to create an atmosphere that is more tolerant of criticism.”



He posted on Facebook: “I want to encourage President Nana Akufo-Addo and his close associates to seize the occasion to create an atmosphere that is more tolerant of criticism and devoid of intimidation in order for the media, CSOs and individuals to freely express themselves and contribute to national discourse.”



Press freedom in Ghana has come under the spotlight in recent times following reported attacks on journalists. Popular investigative journalists have either been physically attacked or threatened by individuals perceived to be supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The Police are yet to provide any concrete findings of their investigations into the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale, who worked with ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and many others.



Other practitioners including Manasseh Azure Awuni have reported intimidation and threats on their lives.



The government has however rejected claims it is doing little to ensure the safety of media personnel.