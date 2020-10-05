World Teachers Day: Ayekoo – Students tell teachers

File photo of a teacher in class

The work of teachers is pretty tedious as they deal with several temperaments in school. Amidst the Coronavirus scare, teachers stood up against all odds to be in the classroom to impact knowledge into students.

As Ghana has joined other countries to celebrate teachers globally today, some students have expressed appreciation to their teachers for their efforts in nurturing them to be responsible people in society.



Most of the students who spoke to GhanaWeb said irrespective of the fact that the road to success has been bumpy, their teachers have always been by their side to make sure they make it.



"I appreciate our teachers for the good works they are doing. We say a dry big thank you to them. They've been behind us through the COVID they don't mind the effects whether they'll be infected sigh the diseases or not...," a student from St Thomas Aquinas told GhanaWeb.



"...They mastered the courage to come and teach us and we really appreciate them, we say ayekoo to them," he added.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Peter Korda has requested that the government makes October 5 a holiday by way of appreciating the efforts.



In an interview on CTV’s Anopa Dwabre Mu, the P.R.O stated that "Governments have come and gone but to no avail. We hope one day, it will become a holiday.”



Meanwhile, he’s hopeful their call will be heard one day saying, “We’ll appreciate any government that grants us that wish."