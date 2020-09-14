Regional News

World Vision Ghana impacts lives in Krachi-East Municipality

A total of 39,800 inhabitants witihin the area have benefitted from the World Vision

A total of 39,800 inhabitants in the Krachi-East Municipality of the Oti Region, have benefitted from the 'Krachi-East Cluster Office’s 15-year Intervention' activities rolled out by the World Vision Ghana (WVG).

They include 9,300 adult females, 9,000 adult males, 10,935 girls, and 10,565 boys who received interventions in areas of water, sanitation, hygiene, health, and education from the Christian relief, development, and advocacy Organisation.



Mr Dickens Thunde, the National Director of World Vision Ghana, during Krachi-East Cluster Office’s transition durbar at Dambai, said he was happy to hear impactful stories that had been achieved for the sustained well-being of children, especially the most vulnerable.



“Stories of lack of access to safe drinking water, decent toilets, quality education, and quality healthcare all resonate challenges we face in most places where World Vision works.



“However, what is unique about the stories we have heard today is that you had a positive view of a better future for your children,” he added.



Mr Thunde disclosed that before the coming of World Vision Ghana into the Krachi-East Municipality in October 2005, only 22 per cent of people in the Municipality had access to safe drinking water adding that “now above 93 per cent has access to safe drinking water.”

He said the Organisation had provided two maternity centres, five Community-based Health and Planning Service (CHPS) compounds, and also helped 30 communities declared Open-Defecation Free (ODF) during the period under review.



Mrs Efua Ghartey, the Board Chairperson for World Vision Ghana, said the WVG with support from World Vision Germany had invested a total of USD7,500,000 in the Krachi-East Area Programme resulting in “huge transformational development and improved child well-being outcomes.”



She said the huge educational infrastructure investment besides capacity training for basic school teachers and children in Primary six, who could read with comprehension had increased tremendously from five percent in 2005 to 45 per cent in 2019.



Mrs Ghartey said WVG had also established a total of 181 Saving for Transformation (S4T) groups in 19 communities, where community members could now have access to microcredit to improve the well-being of their children.



Mr Michael Gyato, Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, thanked the Organisation for its immense contribution to the socio-economic development of the Municipality.

He said the WVG had drilled 75 boreholes, 68 improved institutional toilets, and 133 handwashing facility for the Municipality during its 15- year existence.



The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi-East Constituency said the World Vision Ghana helped them eradicate cholera and water-related diseases during the period.



Nana Kwasi Owusu-Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister, said the Organisation’s dedication to their vision of improving the well-being of children, families, and communities through a poverty reduction and justice delivery projects in conformity with the overall developmental agenda of the Region could not be underestimated.



“They have inspired generations, facilitated the developmental drive, and contributed immensely to improve thinking and actions to promote change,” he said.



Mr. Patrick Jilima, Krachi-East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), commended the Organisation for its contribution to education, health, water, and sanitation delivery in the Municipality.

He also lauded the WVG for its child protection and advocacy activities which had contributed to pro-child outcomes including child rights.



The Organisation led by its Board Chairperson handed-over an office complex valued at USD 45,000 to the Krachi-East Municipal Assembly.



Citations were also presented to Child Welfare Supervisors (CWSs) in the Municipality.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.