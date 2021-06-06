World Vision Ghana joins the world in celebrating World Environment Day

World Environment Day

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

World Vision Ghana on the occasion of the ‘World Environment Day’ which falls today June 5th joins the United Nations and other bodies both national and international to remind the world of the need to take care of the environment.

The day aims at creating awareness on the environment and the initiation of action towards its restoration.



This is more so as today marks the formal launch of the UN decade of Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030)



This year’s theme; ‘Ecosystem restoration’ with special focus on creating good relationship with nature’ implies that everyone has a role to play be it governments, organizations, youth, faith leaders, traditional authorities etc. towards the restoration of our ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Maxwell Amedi Food Security and Resilience Technical Programme Officer of World Vision Ghana said “with one of our core values as ‘stewards’, we care for God’s creation hence we act in ways that restore and protect the environment.



“We celebrate our achievements as an organization in ecosystem restoration through our Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR) project model over the past decade;”



“On this day we advocate on behalf of most vulnerable children and their parents for greener environment/landscape for sustainable livelihood and renew our actions, commitments and choices towards a better ecosystem restoration,” he concluded.