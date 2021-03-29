World Vision supports Agotime-Ziope Assembly, other institutions with PPE

The Personal Protective Equipment was donated to the Agotime-Ziope District Assembly

Salomey Yeboah, Agotime-Ziope Programmes Manager, World Vision Ghana, has presented Personal Protective Equipment to Agotime-Ziope District Assembly and some institutions in the District.

The institutions; the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, Department of Births and Deaths, Environmental Health and National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) were the recipients and the items included; 38 boxes of hand sanitizers and three infrared thermometer guns worth GH¢20,000.00.



They are to be distributed to workers of the institutions, and school children to enable them to observe the safety protocols while carrying out their duties to stem the spread of the disease.



Mrs Yeboah said the donation formed part of the Organisation's coronavirus response project aimed at supporting institutions, especially their partners in the fight against the virus.



She said personnel of the institutions came into contact with lots of people daily in their line of duties, and therefore, the gesture was to protect them.



The Programmes Manager entreated the beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purpose to achieve the desired objective.

Mr John Kwaku Amenyah, District Chief Executive (DCE), for the area, who received the items, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) described the gesture as apt and was grateful to the Organisation.



He said support from the citizens was needed to help the government in its quest to tackle the pandemic as “government only cannot do it.”



Mr Amenyah called on other Organisations, to emulate the World Vision Ghana example and support the fight against the pandemic.



Christian Ahiawodzi, the District Director for NCCE, said the Commission was always on the field educating people, so the items would help them adhere to the laid down measures for safety.



Matthew Ayamba Adam, the District Health Director, said supporting frontline personnel leading the fight against the pandemic was sine qua non, commending the Organisation for the donation.