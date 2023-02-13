World leaders not being smart enough to resolve Russian-Ukraine conflict very worrying - Vladmir Antwi Danso

The Dean of Ghana Armed Forces Command College

An international relations expert and Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command College, Vladmir Antwi Danso, has lambasted world leaders for their silence over the Russian-Ukraine war.

Sharing his thought on the security threat posed by the ongoing war to the rest of the world on 'Ghana 3kasa, a social-political program hosted by Nana Darkwa on ABN's RADIO ONE in Kumasi, Prof. Vladimir Antwi Danso recounted instances in history like the 1st world war, the 2nd world war, the American/Vietnam war, etc where world leaders at the time stood up to talk about peace and used other human-centered diplomatic approach to end those wars.



He said, the current world leaders like Antonio Gutaress, Joe Biden and others are not taking peaceful steps to stop the war from further escalation. He said it was very worrying that none of these leaders seems to care about what is happening in Russia and Ukraine.



"Even if a 'small country like Ghana which is part of the UN Security Council can send a message of peaceful resolution to help end the war, how much more the world super-powers? Why are they sitting unconcerned? What is their interest? They are not exhibiting intelligence enough to be called world leaders when it comes to conflict resolution". He said.



Further giving reasons to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the experienced security expert accused the Western and the NATO countries for always not seeing anything wrong with previous invasion by the USA into independent nations like Iraq and others in the past.

He said, it was sad that these nations instead of doing the needful, were quick to condemn Russia, and this further saw their move to Ukraine as a preventive measure against geopolitical threat by European Nations and NATO.



According to him, the quick judgement and condemnation on the Russians at the expense of peaceful resolution by the world leading countries escalated everything.



He said, the Russians did that as a preventive measure after seeing that Ukraine's addition to NATO will be a threat to its survival.



He additionally lambasted the Western world for giving out weapons instead of taking steps for peaceful resolution.