Would I feel safe to leave my drink or food with any of them again? - Sam George reacts to ministerial nominees’ approval

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has raised concerns over the actions of some members of the minority caucus who defied the orders of the party to disapprove new appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Sam George wondered if it was safe to leave his food or even drink with any of his colleagues again, as he felt let down and stabbed in the heart.



He added that his pain is twofold—a sense of being let down and a sense of letting down.



In a Facebook post, he wrote, "The scars of Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election are still very fresh on my mind and hard to forget.



"I feel let down by the fact that in those hallowed Chambers of Parliament, I hold the unfortunate singular record of being the only victim of Bryan Acheampong's brutality and machinations at the National Security Ministry. The scars of Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election are still very fresh on my mind and even though as a Christian, I have told myself to forgive, it is hard to forget.



"How could my colleagues, some of whom marched with me to the Police HQ to demand justice, vote for the man who caused me such pain? Where is the sense of camaraderie? Are we not Comrades in the struggle again?

"Would I feel safe to leave my drink or food with any of them again? These thoughts have haunted me since Friday. Is this the Caucus I have rushed to defend always in the past? Is it really worth that hustle? See why I have kept quiet?"



He further stated that "...on the other hand, I am part of the Caucus that has let down and stabbed right in the heart our base and supporters. How do I explain to my Constituents? How do I respond to the several calls from the Constituency asking me why?



"What explanation can I give? What excuse could ever be fitting? A majority of the Caucus may have voted against the nominees but the dent of the few who for whatever considerations voted otherwise is collective. We are all an endangered specie now. It is not a thing of pride nor prestige at this time to call yourself an NDC MP.



"How did we sink so low from the heroes and heroines of January 6 2021? How do we fix this conundrum we find ourselves in? How do we rise together again as one unit as we did the night we elected the Speaker? I am struggling to find answers so you see why I have been quiet?



"...We need to regroup as quickly as possible and have a proper introspection as individuals and as a collective. We owe it to the base and Leadership of our party. We owe it to our presumptive Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama. We owe it to our own legacies. It would demand us being less emotional and more logical and strategic in our thinking and approach going forward. It would be an arduous task to win back the love of our base and trust of Leadership but it is a task we must undertake. We have no options but to dig in deep and make the next 18 months count for our party. Rough the tides may be but ashore we must guide our vessel. God be our guide."

Parliament approves all six ministerial nominees, two Supreme Court Justices:



Parliament on Friday, March 24, approved all six ministerial nominees and the nominees for the Supreme Court of President Akufo-Addo after a heated debate 24 hours prior and a tense voting process.



Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required because, out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absentees.



Some Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not adhere to the decision of the party to vote against the approval of the nominees.



Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) was approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry, and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.

Other approved nominees include Stephen Asamoah Boateng, as Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State (Ministry of Finance); and Osei Bonsu Amoah, Ministry of Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also approved as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.



The approved Supreme Court nominees include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.