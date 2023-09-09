Would you have withdrawn if you won Super Delegates vote? - Charles Owusu asks Alan

Charles Owusu, former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, has urged Alan Kyerematen to issue an apology to his supporters following his withdrawal from the race.

Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on September 8, 2023, he expressed disappointment in Kyerematen's decision to step down from the New Patriotic Party flagbearership race and believes that an apology is warranted, especially for those who had backed his candidacy.



He revealed that he had personally thrown his support behind Alan Kyerematen due to his vision and commitment to the party.



However, Kyerematen's unexpected exit from the contest has left him and others feeling let down, and he believes that an apology is the least Kyerematen can do to address the disappointment his withdrawal has caused.



"I followed Alan because of his words, but I am disappointed now, honorable Alan Kyerematen has to come and apologize to people, especially his followers because now others are wrongly accusing us due to our support for him. It means that people who followed him alone have been affected."



He characterized the justifications provided in Kyerematen's withdrawal letter as insufficient to warrant such a decision.



"To me, the letter that he wrote to withdraw is weak, that is how I see it, truth be told, as we went to vote, if Alan Kyerematen was the one who had received five hundred and something votes, would he have said that because someone's eye has been hurt, so he is withdrawing? Let us be honest.



"If someone hurts another, it is a crime, and it has nothing to do with the party; it has to do with the government. And I am weeping for the people who followed him because of his vision and the way he has brought them. Now, those who are still in the NPP, my heart aches for them."

Alan Kyerematen, announced his withdrawal from the race on September 5, 2023.



Kyerematen cited various reasons for his decision, including the alleged intimidation of delegates during the recently held Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.







