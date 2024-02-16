Woyome speaks on GH¢400k bribe allegation that led to the disbarring of Chief State Attorney

Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome

Embattled businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, has reacted to reports of the General Legal Council (GLC) disbarring a Chief State Attorney who allegedly took a GH¢400,000 bribe from him during his trial in 2011.

According to a report by graphic.com.gh, which was published on Thursday, February 15, 2024, the Disciplinary Committee of the GLC, the regulatory body overseeing the legal profession, found the Chief State Attorney, Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh, guilty of professional misconduct under Rule 2(2) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 (L.I. 613).



According to a notice dated January 31, 2024, and issued by the GLC, during his defence of the state against a lawsuit by Woyome in 2011, Nerquaye-Tetteh arranged for the direct transfer of GH¢400,000 from Woyome to the bank account of his wife.



The GLC stated that Nerquaye-Tetteh failed to provide a reasonable explanation for this transfer.



The GLC added that Nerquaye-Tetteh's actions had tarnished "the dignity and high standing of the legal profession."



Reacting to this at a press conference on Friday, February 16, 2024, Alfred Agbesi Woyome denied giving a bribe to Nerquaye-Tetteh, saying that he has never taken or given any bribe in his life.



Woyome said that he also had no reason to bribe the Chief State Attorney because he was never involved in his case.

“I want you to understand one thing, I've been law-abiding in this country. I've never given a bribe or taken a bribe because I've never been in a government position. Neither have I benefited from any government money whatsoever in any government-appointed position. During my brief take in the government of Atta Mills as a board chairman and also as a nomination committee member, even fuel coupons, I never accepted,” he said.



The embattled businessman also refuted the allegation that he sent the Chief State Attorney the GH¢400,000 through his wife (the wife of Nerquaye-Tetteh).



He added that Nerquaye-Tetteh had committed no crime and is being punished by the state for no reason.



“Well, that is the statement they have made and that is the cause for which somebody's son… a hard-working individual who has worked for all the political parties, including Nana Addo and other people. He has worked very hard for Ghana, has saved Ghana a lot of money by going outside to fight against judgment death and winning them. This is what is said when to punish this gentleman for nothing he has done.



“Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh said when there was a so-called attempt on my life and I was arrested they had to find and arrest Nerquaye-Tetteh and the wife and also included it and said the same thing twelve years ago yesterday. Yesterday was that twelve years ago when Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh was released from the police custody with the wife with some story thing was running away, all that,” he said.



