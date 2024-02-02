Write for World appoints new board chairman

Korsi Bodja has been elected as the chairman of Write for World

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Write for World, a non-profit organization based in the Volta Region has appointed Korsi Bodja as the chairman of the organisation's governing board.

Korsi Bodja is the Volta Regional Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Apart from his political career, he's known for his philanthropic roles.



He was appointment took place at the organisation's annual general meeting.



Some roles he's expected to play include leading the board for a period of two years (January 5, 2024, to January 5, 2026), and giving innovative policies to enable the organization to undertake good programs.

The Executive Director of Write for World, Jonas Mabe said Bodja was appointed for the job due to his unwavering support of the organisation's mission and vision.



Jonas added that over the years, Bodja contributed enormously to the organization's projects and programs.



Write for World operate in the Volta and Oti Region. The NGO is into the provision of educational facilities and organises empowerment programs for vulnerable women and children.



Jonas Mabe said they're on a mission to "Combine the synergy of our young professional members with expertise in education, research, and entrepreneurship to change lives and to make the world of the youth better through positive and purpose-driven writings, conscious and tailor-made skills"