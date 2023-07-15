0
Wrongly convicted man released after serving 15 years in jail

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After serving 15 years, which is half his sentence, for a crime that he did not commit, a man whose name has been withheld for security reasons has finally been discharged.

The convict, who was slapped with a 30-year jail term for conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery has been acquitted and discharged by the Court of Appeal, Criminal Division in Accra.

His release comes after available appeal records were found to lack sufficient evidence to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

“It is quite clear respectively that apart from the loss of records through no fault of the appellant, the available portions of the appeal record which are relevant to the appellant’s case are not sufficient to arrive at the conclusion that prosecution was able to prove its case against him beyond a reasonable doubt,” the Principal State Attorney, Stella Ohene Appiah, said in a written submission.

She, therefore, put forward that the appellant’s appeal against his conviction and sentence be granted.

This decision was then granted as justice must be fairly served.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
