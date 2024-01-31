YAGG calls for decisive measures to fight pollution

File photo

The Youth Alliance for Green Ghana (YAGG) has sounded the alarm on the nation's environmental crises.

The youth-based organization pointed to rampant deforestation and pollution from illegal mining, emphasizing the need for immediate attention and decisive measures.



YAGG invoked the principle of intergenerational equity in international environmental law, stressing the shared responsibility of each generation for the Earth.



YAGG in a statement dated January 29, 2024 and signed by Mr Kenneth Paa Kwesi Agyir, the National Coordinator called on the Ghanaian government, organizations, and citizens to unite and take decisive actions to address these environmental challenges.



YAGG highlighted the depletion of Ghana's forest cover, connecting it to habitat loss, endangerment of wildlife, and climate change.

The statement explained that pollution, both in the air and water, was identified as a serious health risk for present and future generations.



The organization urged Ghanaians to adopt eco-friendly practices and encouraged the government to institutionalize intergenerational equity.



In conclusion, the Youth Alliance for Green Ghana emphasized the need for collective efforts to create a greener, cleaner, and more vibrant Ghana for generations to come.



They urged the government to institutionalize intergenerational equity and set up an independent body to supervise the prioritization of this principle by all state and non-state actors.