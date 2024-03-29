YAWC Network congratulates council member on achievement as empowerment champion

Maria Johana Yuorpor

Source: Aminu Ibrahim, Contributor

The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) has congratulated Maria Johana Yuorpor, a council member of the YAWC Network, on her recognition as a champion in the space of women empowerment and rural development.

The YAWC Network is a fraternity of young women of African descent living in Africa and the diaspora who seek to be empowered and be themselves, changemakers for leadership and development on the continent.



On its social handle, Facebook, the YAWC Network posted a flyer with the caption "Congratulations Johana" and content, "Congratulations Maria Johana Yuorpor on receiving an award from the Female Empowerment and Advocacy for Development Organization for your contributions to women empowerment and rural development."



Maria Johana, earlier this month, was awarded by the Female Empowerment and Advocacy for Development (FEAD) Ghana for her contribution to the empowerment of women and the promotion of development in rural communities.



The award was bestowed upon her during the Her Story Summit, a mammoth event by the FEAD Ghana and Teen Talk Ghana to commemorate International Women's Day and celebrate the remarkable achievements of women.



The Citation of Honour presented to Maria by the FEAD Ghana on the occasion cited her dedication towards women empowerment and her selfless spirit as "a woman who inspires other women and girls to achieve more" as the countings of her meritocracy.

Other portions of the citation read, "Through your 'Beautiful Smiles' project, you are revolutionizing education in the Upper West Region, providing practical skills training and catalyzing development.



"As a mentor and assessor, you tirelessly advocate for the youth, ensuring they have the tools and opportunities to thrive."



In recognizing the works of its council member, the YAWC Network said it is proud of Maria for her achievement as a women empowerment and rural development champion.



Amongst the works of Maria which merited her the recognition, she has channeled her multiple talents and expertise to the cause of human capital development in areas of business coaching, skills training, and mentorship.



As an industrial and organizational psychologist, she has leveraged her unique understanding of human behaviour and organizational dynamics to drive impactful initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities and fostering sustainable development.

Through Mara Foods, an indigenous food processing venture, she has championed initiatives to promote healthy nutrition, food security, economic empowerment, and agricultural innovation in rural areas by empowering women to add value to their commodities.



In addition to her entrepreneurial ventures, Maria has been a staunch advocate for women's rights and gender equality, using her leverage to amplify the voices of women and girls, particularly those living in rural and underserved communities.



As a member of the YAWC Network, Maria has served in various capacities including Business Committee Chairperson, Council Member, and Head of Business Unit.