YEA CEO donates to Asokwa NPP, pays bills of patients at Agogo

The CEO of YEA, Justin Kodua donated food items, sanitizers etc to the Agogo Hospital

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Justin Kodua has donated GHC20,000 for the discharge of 43 patients at the Agogo Hospital in the Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti region.

Mr Kondua also donated food items, sanitizers and sanitary materials to the hospital.



Reports say the YEA boss has been undertaking the charity exercise in the constituency since 2017.



Member of Parliament for the area Patricia Appiagyei commended Mr. Kodua for his commitment and support for residents of the Asokwa Constituency.



She urged the constituents to retain President Akufo- Addo in the December polls to continue with the “good works he has begun”.

One of the discharged patients, Comfort Aikins, expressed their gratitude to Mr. Kodua, who is also a lawyer, for his kind gesture.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, Dr Kwame Boadu expressed their profound gratitude to the YEA CEO. He said the items and cash donation will help reduce stress on the hospital. Dr Boadu also commended the government for the timely disbursement of NHIS FUNDS.



From the Agogo Hospital, Mr Konduah also visited the Asokwa NPP office where he donated two motorbikes, 5 sewing machines, 10 hair clippers, 2000 branded t-shirts, 2000 branded sanitizers, 500 wristbands among other items for the party’s campaign.